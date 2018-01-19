The Hometown Foundation, Inc, in conjunction with Farmhouse Restaurant, will host a benefit to honor the memory of fallen Navy SEAL Jason Lewis. The event will take place on Monday, March 19, at Farmhouse Restaurant, 43 South Main Street. It will begin at 6 pm, and will include passed hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, live music, and an auction.

To help keep the Brookfield native’s memory alive, proceeds will be used to purchase a Police K-9 named after the Special Warfare Operator 1st Class. Proceeds will also cover the cost of a memorial bench to be placed at his favorite fishing spot.

Navy SEAL Petty Officer Lewis was full of energy and loved rock climbing, bicycling, and fly fishing, among other outdoor sports. He dreamed of being a Navy SEAL since he was in high school. Mr Lewis attended the University of Maryland and was assigned to a SEAL team based in Norfolk, Va. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while serving his country.

Jean Mariano, Mr Lewis’s mother, said her son had “an incredible personality that would light up a room. “He was never going to be a nine-to-five guy,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way he turned out. He had the right stuff.”

Mr Lewis was killed in combat on July 6, 2007, in Bagdad. He was 30 years old, and also survived by his wife and three children.

Tickets for the American Hero Benefit Dinner are $75 each, or $125 for a couple. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and type in “American Hero Benefit Dinner,” or visit Farmhouse Restaurant.

Organizers are still accepting donations for the auction, including but not limited to weekend getaways, box seat sporting tickets, concert tickets, etc. A portion of in-kind donations will be tax deductible. Executive underwriting opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Kristen Creston at 203-250-5668 or kcreston@bozzutos.com.

The Hometown Foundation, Inc is a nonprofit, charitable foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and their families in hometowns and surrounding communities where it operates. Based in Cheshire, the foundation honors and assists six key areas of interest: children in need, major illness, intellectual disabilities, military, emergency response personnel, and animal welfare.

Visit hometownfoundation.org for additional information.