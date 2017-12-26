Recent Stories
- Hockey Team, Coming Off Win, Prepares For Skate With Hawks Event And Warrior Cup Game
- Girls' Basketball Team Competes
- Gymnastics Team Has New Coach And Returning Talent
- Field Event Points Crucial For Boys’ Lineup
- Girls’ Track Team Has Depth As It Goes For Championship Finish
- Boys' Cagers Pull Away To Beat Capital Prep
- Boys’ Swim And Dive Team Impresses In Season-Opening Win
Newtown High School’s hockey team defeated Mt Everett of Massachusetts 6-4, at Danbury Ice Arena, on December 23.
The teams were even 2- 2 after one period of play. Devin Marsh, Jack Stanton, Jiyei Hawke, and Jack Hanley had goals the rest of the way for Newtown.
The Nighthawks were coming off a 4-1 loss to North Haven, on December 20.
Newtown will visit Joel Barlow of Redding, at Danbury Ice Arena, on Wednesday, December 27, at 7:40 pm, in the annual Warrior Cup Game to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
Prior to the game, the Skate With the Hawks event will be held from 5:40 to 6:40 pm, for all youth hockey players from Newtown. Full equipment is required, and the event is free. Registration begins at 4:30 pm.