History Camp Will Again Offer Children A Blast From The Past

Newtown Historical Society is now accepting applications for its Annual Summer History Camp, taking place the week of July 16-20.

Offering children a range of interactive activities which reveal life in the Colonial-era, the camp is hosted at the historic Matthew Curtiss House-Museum, 44 Main Street.

Two sessions are offered: the morning session runs 9 am until noon, and the afternoon session is 1 to 4 pm. Enrollment is limited.

During the week-long session, kids will take part in a wide variety of learning activities, games, and cooking experiences that illustrate the differences between life in the 1750s and present day Newtown.

Specific camp highlights include sewing costume pieces to wear and keep, baking fruit cobbler open hearth in the Curtiss House’s historic kitchen, punching tin lanterns, crafting clay marbles, and playing marble games, churning butter, and even fighting a mock fire with a bucket brigade. Children will have the opportunity to participate in all living history and leisure activities as well as eat the foods they help prepare.

Cost of the camp is $175 per child, which includes all materials and snacks; a nonrefundable $25 deposit is required. A second child in the same family will receive a discount. Enrollment is open to local children between the ages of 8 and 10, and limited to a maximum of 12 participants per session to ensure all campers a rich, hands-on experience.

For reservations, contact Gordon Williams at gmwllw@charter.net or 203-405-6392, or find the camp registration form on the historical society’s Facebook page.

Campers are shown how to play the game Graces, a popular leisure activity during the 1800s, during a previous session of Newtown Historical Society’s History Camp. Registration is open for this year’s offering.

—photos courtesy Elin Hayes