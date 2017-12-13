Help Preserve Cherry Grove Farm

To the Editor:

We recently learned that Cherry Grove Farm, a beautiful farm dating back to 1912, was recently sold to a local developer. As neighbors of this beautiful property, we know that many of you pass this stunning property daily on Palestine, Hundred Acres, Beaver Dam, and Platts Hill Roads, and like us would be saddened if this historic and bucolic character was changed drastically.

We also recently learned some good news, that the current owner and developer has made an agreement with the Newtown Forest Association where he will minimally develop the property and allow the NFA to preserve 30 acres of the farmland at Cherry Grove Farm as beautiful open space for our entire community to enjoy.

Unfortunately the Newtown Forest Association needs to have $600,000 raised by January 15, which is only four weeks away. We know it’s a busy time of the year but the NFA is under a tight deadline so we appeal to you to help preserve the iconic property at Cherry Grove Farm to avoid it being fully developed.

Gifts of cash or checks can be made to:

Newtown Forest Association, Inc

PO Box 213

Newtown CT 06470

Or if you can, donate online at newtownforestassociation.org

Thank you in advance for supporting this effort to keep the rural character of Newtown that we love so much in tact.

John, Tara, Cassidy and Keeley Kortze

25 Hundred Acres Road, Newtown December 13, 2017