Following a summer hiatus, Hearts of Hope Newtown will begin its 2017-18 season on Wednesday, September 20.

The group meets in the hall of Newtown United Methodist Church, 92 Church Hill Road. Each monthly gathering runs from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Hearts of Hope launched in New York in January 2002 in response to 9/11. It is a pay it forward program where people paint clay hearts with simple images and messages of hope, which are then delivered to individuals and places that have gone through a tragedy or are in need of a positive message.

The clay hearts and painting supplies are provided for each painting session. Attendees are asked to make a donation to the 501(c)(3) organization to help cover the costs of supplies.

Each heart is put into a maroon nylon bag, with a note card from the painter to the recipient, along with a note about Hearts of Hope. The nylon bag is then put into a clear cellophane envelope so that the entire package is protected if hearts are hung in public places in inclement weather. The hearts are meant to be found and taken home by those who find them.

As of September 6, 2017, Hearts of Hope was reporting on its website that 81,925 Hearts of Hope gifts had been created and delivered.

This month the local Hearts of Hope chapter will be offering a dual painting party. The September session had originally been slated as a session to paint hearts for Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Md. In addition to that, attendees will have the additional option of painting hearts for residents of Texas, recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Additional information is available by calling 203-828-8103 or sending an e-mail to triciagiggles314@aol.com.

Reservations — so that organizers can plan enough supplies for everyone — can be done through facebook.com/heartsofhopeofnewtownct.

The October 18 painting gathering will create hearts for Guiding Eyes for The Blind, and the November 15 gathering will paint hearts for LifeStar nurses and pilots.

2017 Ornament Available

The 2017 Hearts of Hope Newtown Ornament is now available for purchase.

Created by local artist Kathy Stone, this year’s ornament design (see photo, above) is based on the intricate form known as the Mandela of the Tibetan origin.

The ornaments are $15 each. They can be purchased during HOH-Newtown painting parties. They can also be purchased online at ourheartsofhope.org.