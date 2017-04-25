Head O’ Meadow Votes For Books

Head O’ Meadow Elementary School students took part in a voting lesson on April 24, the day before Newtown’s annual budget referendum was held. The students voted on new books for the school library while learning about the voting process.

Republican Registrar of Voters Carey Schierloh and Democratic Registrar of Voters LeReine Frampton were both on hand for the PTA-led event. After students filled out their ballots, Ms Frampton and Ms Schierloh showed the students how to process them in a voting machine set up on the school’s cafetorium stage.

Students voted for either “green” or “orange” books. Voting for green books represented the vote to have more sports, mysteries, scary, and humor books purchased for the library. Voting for orange supported purchasing more arts, crafts, drawing, music, and coloring books for the library.

After voting, students earned stickers that read, “I Voted,” “Go Books,” and “Vote for Books.”

By the end of the day Library Media Specialist Bev Bjorklund said that the green group won with 192 votes, while the orange group received 78 votes.