Head O’ Meadow Third Graders Present ‘Living Biographies’

Third grade Head O’ Meadow Elementary School students filled the school’s cafeteria on June 20. Each of the students personified a character they researched as part of a Living Biographies project.

Students in Bonita Cartoun, Rosemarie Costello, and Tina Murphy’s classes participated. The project was a culmination of studying biographies. Each student chose who to study, and each student made a display, sharing information about their chosen person. Some students opted to dress like the person he or she had studied.

Gabe Dunshee said he wanted to study Benjamin Franklin “because he invented the lighting rod.” Through his studies, Gabe said he learned about experiments Mr Franklin conducted with his son. Nearby, student Shivansh Potnuru said he wanted to study Albert Einstein after learning that he had won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Students studied a range of people. Music icons were portrayed along with historical figures and activists. Aron Roman studied Michael Jackson and Lucas Stanevskis studied Elvis Presley. Ashley Chevalier studied Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Caroline Murray studied primatologist/anthropologist Jane Goodall.

Parents were invited to the presentation to learn about the students’ chosen person.