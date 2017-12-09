Hawley Elementary School Begins Its Month Of Kindness

Hawley Elementary School will spend the month of December focusing on being kind, and it kicked off the effort with a Kindness Assembly on December 4.

With all of the school’s students before him, Principal Christopher Moretti explained that every December the school focuses on kindness. He introduced language arts consultant Patti Vitarelli and school counselor Kimberly Laiso to explain what the school will be working on. Ms Laiso and Ms Vitarelli co-chair the school’s kindness committee.

“Kindness is the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate,” said Ms Laiso.

Ms Vitarelli shared that the entire school community will read the book What Does It Mean to Be Kind? by author Rana DiOrio. The book will be an “anchor” for the month’s theme, Ms Vitarelli explained.

“Kindness isn’t something you do; it is a way you live,” said Ms Vitarelli.

The school community, according to Ms Vitarelli, will also be participating in a “#onesmallthing” effort to do an act of kindness to improve someone’s day. The students and staff will then write their #onesmallthing on a piece of paper that will be added to a mural that will have the words “I will.” The paper will act as a pledge that the students and staff will fulfill their act of kindness.

A “Kindness Cart” will be shared with each classroom in the school over the next month. The cart will include books to read, hot cocoa to drink, and activities inspired by the effort to be kind. A culminating assembly is set for later in the month to celebrate all of the efforts to be kind.