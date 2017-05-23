Hawk Laxmen Knocked Out Of SWC Tourney By Rebels

Newtown High School’s boys’ lacrosse team which handed rival New Fairfield its first loss of the campaign late in the regular season, was beaten 10-6 by the host Rebels in a rematch, in the South-West Conference tournament semifinals, on May 23.

Third-seeded Newtown got four goals and an assist from Evan Eggleston, two goals from Scott Bauer, and two assists off the stick of Tucker Garrity. Newtown goaltender Mason Colon stopped eight shots on goal, but it wasn’t enough against the second-seeded Rebels.

“I think both teams played really well and they made more plays than we did,” said Newtown Coach Scott Bulkley, adding that the Rebels stepped up its defensive play from the first meeting between the squads. “They won the 50-50 ground balls in the middle of the field — that gives you more possession.”

The Hawks will get back on the field for state tournament action.