Hats Off To Newtown Historical Society

To the Editor:

Hats off to the Newtown Historical Society for a gorgeous House and Garden Tour. Owners Lincoln and Jean Sander know how to throw a party! They worked so hard to get their antique home and English gardens in absolute tiptop shape. And even though it was a fundraiser for the Dan Cruson Scholarship and for much needed repairs to the Matthew Curtis House and barn, it still felt like a glorious summer garden party — beautiful, elegant hors d’oeuvres and libations for all.

Sharon Cohen, publicity — great job. Cindy Glaberson and Pat Hood, thanks for your outstanding efforts in providing a stellar canapé buffet table; it was art! And of course, Gordon Williams, the tireless volunteer behind the scenes for so many of our town’s civic events.

Lastly, to the guest of honor, Dan Cruson, who has a love of history and whose unending work is to get it down in writing for all to enjoy. Newtown is lucky to have him call it home.

Grateful to have been a part of it,

Cathy Masi

29 Berry Road, Roxbury June 26, 2018