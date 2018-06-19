Harold Warner Jr

Harold L. Warner, Jr, 80, of Newtown, died June 14, at home after a long illness. He was the husband of Betty (Ricco) Warner. He was born October 27, 1937, in New Milford, the son of Harold L. Warner, Sr, and Abigail (Hallett) Warner.

In addition to his wife, his children and their spouses, Kenneth and Sylvia Warner of Brookfield, Michael and Susan Warner of New Milford, Jeffrey and Patricia Warner of Torrington, Mark and Carrie Warner of Southbury, and Christopher and Siobhan Warner of Holliston, Mass.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six siblings survive him.

Mr Warner graduated from New Milford High School and entered the Navy, serving from 1955 to 1958. Following his service, he was employed by Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, testing jet engines. In 1962, he moved to the Danbury area and took a job at Automation Industries. Subsequently, he moved into their Sperry Rail Services division to become the director of the Danbury Rail Shop. He worked there for 36 years until his retirement.

Mr Warner was always willing to serve in the community, coaching numerous Little League baseball teams and Parks and Recreation’s basketball teams. He was a member of the Hawleyville Fire Company for more than 40 years. He was also an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and friends. He was a member of the Newtown Sportsmen Association for more than 30 years.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 21, from 4 to 7 pm, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 22, at 10 am, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 36 Main Street, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hawleyville Fire Company, 34 Hawleyville Road, Newtown CT 06470 or to the Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury CT 06810.