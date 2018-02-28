Harold Kerns

Harold T. Kerns, 93, of Fairfield died February 24 at Elim Park in Cheshire. He was born in Big Rock, Ill., son of the late Linnie (Meads) and Thomas P. Kerns.

Four sons and their spouses, Bruce and Holly Kerns of Sandy Hook, Matthew and Merry Kerns of Acworth, Ga., Philip Kerns of Seattle, Wash., and Gregory and Maria Kerns of Freehold, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Christopher and Deena Kerns, Ashley Kerns, Jessica Kerns, Aileen and Isaiah Larson, Jennifer Keefer, Jason Kerns, and Peter Kerns; five great-grandchildren; a devoted friend and companion; and many nieces and nephews survive him.

Mr Kerns graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He was a World War II US Navy Air Corp veteran. Mr Kerns enjoyed a long career in sales of heavy construction equipment with Northwest Engineering and then with his own company, KSI Inc. He enjoyed being active and was an avid tennis player, skier, and ballroom dancer. Mr Kerns had been a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Myron V. Miller Council in Stamford.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 3, from 2 to 6 pm, at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, where a prayer service will be offered at 5 pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore MD 21297-0303.

