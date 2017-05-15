Hard Work Is Appreciated

To The Editor:

Now that spring has finally sprung, I want to send a special shout-out to thank the Town and Country Garden Club for helping to beautify Newtown. Every day, I drive by the traffic islands they have carefully planted and enjoy the benefits of their hard work. I think I speak for most of the town when I say we appreciate the beauty and don’t want to take it for granted. I know they do much more, so I checked out their website. Please help support them by going to their plant sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 3 pm, at the Newtown Middle School.

Barbara Bloom

25 Philo Curtis Road, Sandy Hook May 15, 2017