Gymnasts Second As Delia Wins Floor Routine In SWC Meet

Newtown High School’s gymnastics team finished second, just behind Oxford, in the South-West Conference championships, at New Milford High, on February 8.

Oxford tallied a team score of 135.50, and Newtown finished with 134.85, just ahead of third-place Pomperaug of Southbury, which had a total of 133.65.

Newtown was first on the floor exercise and uneven bars.

Emma Delia won the floor event with a score of 9.35 and was fourth in the all around with a four-event score of 35.4.

Ally Kenny came in fifth in the all around with a score of 34.10, and Hannah Jojo placed eighth in the all around with a 33.

On the floor, Kenny came in sixth with an 8.75, Jojo placed seventh with an 8.7, and Marissa Choi was tenth with an 8.45.

On the balance beam, Delia finished tied for second with a score of 9.2. Kenny tied for sixth with an 8.6. Choi was ninth with an 8.3.

Newtown had four top-ten finishers on the bars. Delia tied for third with an 8.5. Jojo was sixth with an 8.2. Kenny came in seventh with an 8.1. Choi was tenth with a 7.3.

On the vault, Kenny tied for fourth with an 8.65. Delia was ninth with an 8.35. Choi tied for tenth with an 8.3.