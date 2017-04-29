Growing Gardens, No Yard Required

The future is here. No longer do green thumb enthusiasts need to dedicate a plot of land outside their homes to have a flourishing, bountiful garden.

Potting Shed Creations from Idaho has created a line of gardening products that now allows everyone the chance to enjoy all the benefits of growing flowers, herbs, fruits, vegetables, and grasses — all from the comfort of the indoors.

Each item comes in a self-sufficient container (which can be in the form of a bag, bottle, pail, jar, or bowl) with seeds, soil, and a set of instructions on how to grow each kind of plant. The container that the plant comes in is designed to be utilized for what the plant grows in, as well.

The bulbs and seeds used are also USDA-certified organic and each product is handmade.

This year, Byrd’s Books in Bethel started incorporating nearly a dozen products from Potting Shed Creations for sale to accompany their expanded gardening and nature book section.

Alice Hutchinson, owner of the book store, said the gardening line is great for those who may not have a yard or are living in an apartment.

“It’s great for a window sill,” Ms Hutchinson said.

She would know, having already started expertly growing a thriving sunflower plant in a bag and a bucket of basil, chives, and parsley at her store. Both containers can be found nestled among colorful gardening books on the shelves in front of the storefront window.

Not only are the pieces compact enough to fit nicely on a shelf, but she said these items are the perfect size gifts for a student to give to a teacher, a child for a parent, or for someone just looking to add a statement piece.

Right now they have two special Mother’s Day products, one that is a Garden-In-A-Bag and the other that is a Grow Bottle Demi, both of which can produce colorful zinnias.

For Father’s Day, a recycled beer bottle garden product called Grow Bottle Bomber Basil is available.

“It comes complete as a kit and everything is repurposed,” Ms Hutchinson said. “On the side it says ‘Herbs make me hoppy.’”

The Potting Shed Creations products designed for children come in bags that have a picture of the plant on the front that children can personalize and color in. Options include growing mini sunflowers, strawberries, or tomatoes.

There are even products for pets like the Organic Cat Grass Pet Bowl that grows wheat grass and the Organic Dog Grass Pet Bowl that grows barley grass, both of which can be a natural treat.

Since each plant may have different needs to help it flourish, Ms Hutchinson recommends reading the instructions and keeping track of the day it gets planted.

“One of the things that I suggest to people is that they write on the back the date that they planted, because there are instructions for when to fertilize,” Ms Hutchinson said.

There are also scatter seeds options available, which are designed to plant outside a container, that allow for growing dill, oregano, sage, and thyme, and plants that attract honeybees and butterflies.

Overall, Ms Hutchinson said the Potting Shed Creations sold at Byrd’s Book reflect her store’s values in that many of the products are made from repurposed materials and encourages people to get involved with nature.

“We’re very excited about it, because it is something we fully support as a lifestyle with responsible gardening, and supporting the bees and butterflies,” Ms Hutchinson added.

What To Read When Planting

Byrd’s Books has a large selection of gardening books that can complement a number of Potting Shed Creations items.

For children who are looking to embark on nurturing a plant for the first time, Ms Hutchinson recommended Grow Your Own for Kids: How to be a Great Gardener by Chris Collins and Lia Leendertz.

Those looking to use the scatter seeds for butterflies can enjoy Gardening for Butterflies: How You Can Attract and Protect Beautiful, Beneficial Insects by Scott Hoffman Black. For planting for honeybees, a valuable read is 100 Plants to Feed The Bees: Provide a Healthy Habitat to Help Pollinators Thrive by Jennifer L. Hopwood.

Specifically for learning about planting in small places, Ms Hutchinson advises One Magic Square Vegetable Gardening: The Easy, Organic Way to Grow Your Own Food on a 3-Foot Square by LoLo Houbein and Small-Space Vegetable Gardens: Growing Great Edibles in Containers, Raised Beds, and Small Plots by Andrea Bellamy.

Always a supporter of local writers, Ms Hutchison said Gardening For A Lifetime by Newtown resident and author Sydney Eddison makes the perfect read for all green thumbs at any stage of gardening.

To learn more about these products locally available at Byrd’s Books, stop by at 126 Greenwood Avenue, visit byrdsbooks.com, or call 203-730-2973.