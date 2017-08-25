Governor Directs Flags To Half-Staff In Honor of Suffield Navy Petty Officer

HARTFORD— Governor Dannel P. Malloy has announced that he is directing US and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff, beginning immediately, in honor of US Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, of Suffield, who was among those who died onboard the USS John S. McCain when it collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore.

Flags will remain at half-staff until burial or memorial services are held, the details of which are forthcoming. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the US flag, all other flags — including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise — should also be lowered during this same duration of time. Further guidance will be distributed with information on when flags should be returned to full-staff.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the loss of Petty Officer Doyon and his fellow shipmates, who gave their lives serving our nation,” Governor Malloy said. “Petty Officer Doyon is an American hero who represented the best of Connecticut and the United States. This loss reminds us of the dangers faced day and night by the men and women of our military who are stationed overseas. Our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time — they should know how incredibly proud the people of Connecticut are of his service to our country.”

“I join the Doyon family and friends in mourning Petty Officer Doyon and his shipmates lost aboard the USS John S. McCain,” Lt Governor Nancy Wyman said. “They made the extraordinary choice to serve our nation, and we are deeply grateful for their selflessness and sacrifice. We hold the Doyon family in our thoughts as they endure this terrible time and tragedy.”