Governor and Lt Governor Invite Public To 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

HARTFORD— Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt Governor Nancy Wyman are inviting members of the public to attend the State of Connecticut’s 16th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring and celebrating the lives of those killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will commence at 5:30 pm on Thursday, September 7, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

Family members of those who lost their lives in the attacks will participate in the ceremony, and the names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

Connecticut’s official memorial to the victims of the attacks is located on a peninsula at the state park, where residents gathered on that day in 2001 as they observed the devastation of the attacks on Lower Manhattan across Long Island Sound. The site was also used as a staging area for Connecticut’s relief efforts to New York City.

Every year since the attacks, the State of Connecticut has held its official memorial ceremony on an evening prior to the actual anniversary in order to accommodate victims’ family members and loved ones, many of whom live in the state and also attend observances in New York City on the anniversary.