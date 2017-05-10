Gloria Velotti

Gloria Ann Romard Velotti, 83, formerly of Brookfield for 34 years and of Mifflinburg, Penn., since 1995, died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 6, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg, Penn., where she had been a resident for the past year and a half. She was born January 1, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Mary Mae (Teehan) and Joseph Arthur Romard.

On April 21, 1955, she married Emil “Vito” T. Velotti, who preceded her in death March 2, 2015.

Her twin sons, Joseph Velotti of Newtown and Louis Velotti of Woodbury; two daughters and sons-in-law, Gloria and Richard Brant of Mifflinburg and Lucy (Lucrezia) and Al Brant of New Milford; six grandchildren, James, Tom, Kyle, Samantha, Alicia, and Eric; two great-granddaughters, Piper and Emilia; one half-sister, Marge Bouton of New Milford; and stepsisters, Carolyn Horvath of Delaware and Patty Smith of Washington, survive her. In addition to her husband of 60 years, her sister Mary Kozak predeceased her.

Mrs Velotti lived a very full and adventurous life. She traveled the world with her father and sister, including attending school in Japan, visiting Holland and Italy, and spending summers in Saudi Arabia. She lived in Vermont and graduated from Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital School of Nursing, Burlington.

She worked at Fairfield Hills Hospital in Newtown, where started as a psychiatric RN and worked her way up to a supervisor and then to director of nursing. She did this all while attending school to achieve her Bachelor of Science at Post College in Connecticut and also her Master of Public Administration from the University of New Haven.

Mrs Velotti received many awards for her excellence in managerial performance. She enjoyed what she did and always found ways to improve the quality of care for the people who received services in the geriatric, continued treatment, and acute services. Mrs Velotti retired as a mental health director of Fairfield Hills Hospital, after 34 years of service.

After retirement, she went on to do consultant work for the state, until she and her husband decided to relocate to Mifflinburg, where her daughter and family lived.

Mrs Velotti was an avid golfer and a member of Bucknell Golf Course in Lewisburg, where she was active on the ladies association. She enjoyed working out and walking and was a member of Evangelical Fitness Center. She also enjoyed, cooking, gardening, swimming, sewing, needlework, working on her computer, reading, and was a UConn Huskies Woman’s Basketball fan, also enjoyed watching golf and football. Mrs Velotti enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

During her stay at Heritage Springs, she made quite an impression on whoever came in contact with her and the staff and volunteers immediately accepted and cared for her as family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm on Saturday, May 13, at the Center Cemetery, Poplar Street, New Milford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg PA 17837.

Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc, Mifflinburg.

To leave an online condolence, visit rouppfuneralhome.com.