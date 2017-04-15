Sarah Clements Reflects On Being Named Among ‘College Women Of The Year’

Newtown native Sarah Clements is among Glamour magazine’s College Women of the Year honorees for 2017.

For six decades, according to Glamour, it has honored trailblazing women who have pushed culture forward. This year’s winners include a transgender rights activist, an environmentalist, and a two-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball champion. All ten honorees are featured in Glamour’s May issue, which was available at national newsstands April 11. They will also be honored at an awards ceremony luncheon presented by L’Oréal Paris on April 25 in New York City.

Sarah graduated from Newtown High School in 2014. She now attends Georgetown University in Washington, DC, to study government and justice and peace studies, and she is on track to graduate next school year.

Since graduating from NHS, Sarah said on April 7, she has been “pretty involved” with student activism on her campus on a range of issues, including gun violence. She also helps organize events, and she said she recently co-chaired a feminism summit called The Own It Summit.

Sarah said issues she focuses on include gun violence, criminal justice reform, and increasing “inclusivity” and generally involving people of color and communities of color more in the conversation on topics like gun violence.

“I think it is really important work,” Sarah said.

Glamour’s College Women of the Year program recognizes students from across the country for campus leadership, scholastic achievement, community involvement, and unique, inspiring goals, according to the magazine. All winners will receive a cash prize, a trip to New York City, introductions to top professionals in a variety of fields, national recognition in the magazine, and hair styling and makeup for the awards ceremony luncheon compliments of L’Oréal Paris.

Each honoree is highlighted on Glamour’s website. Sarah’s highlight reads: “On December 14, 2012, my mom was at Sandy Hook Elementary School — hiding with her students while a shooter killed 26 children and educators. She and her class, thankfully, survived. A month later I met families at a march in Washington, D.C., who’d lost loved ones at other shootings, and I realized: This is bigger than Newtown. I had to do something. With classmates I started the Jr Newtown Action Alliance to work on gun reform. We wrote letters, called officials, and lobbied congress for background checks. I connected with Ronnie Mosley, a young man from Chicago who lost a friend to gun violence, and with Generation Progress, we started #Fight4AFuture Network, an activist group that now has more than 3,000 advocates, including some from my new organization, Georgetown Against Gun Violence.”

Georgetown Against Gun Violence, Sarah said, was started at Georgetown University by two of her friends, Emma Iannini and Marina Lleonart-Calvo, who also graduated from NHS and who have since graduated from Georgetown.

In the last year-and-a-half, Sarah said she has worked with groups and fellow students to include issues of sexuality, undocumented status, and other factors in the conversation of gun reform.

“I’m really excited,” Sarah said about being named one of the College Women of the Year by Glamour, adding that she is most excited to meet the other women who earned the award.

Sarah said she appreciates how the other College Women of the Year are mostly activists in their own ways.

“We are all taking our passions and building our ways to create opportunities for people in our communities, and to me that is really inspiring,” she said.

Her fellow College Women of the Year, Sarah noted, come from all different backgrounds.

“My biggest hope is… there are high school and college women out there that see this spread and are inspired by my work and the others and get involved,” said Sarah.

While Sarah is still working on her plans for the future, she said she knows she will always be involved with gun violence prevention.

Sarah said her family and the Newtown community supported her throughout her time as a high school student.

“The support I got from NHS and the activist groups in Newtown — especially Newtown Action Alliance, Sandy Hook Promise, and more — really helped to show me people would have my back whatever I do,” she said.

Her family — mother Abby, father Brian, and younger brother Jacob — are also activists. Sarah said she has “an activist family” that inspired and supported her.

“My mother is definitely my biggest inspiration to keep going,” Sarah said, adding that her mother’s resiliency, drive, organization, support for fellow survivors, and dedication to her students as a teacher in Newtown is inspiring.

Without her background, Sarah said she does not think she would have taken the steps she did to be where she is today. Newtown, she said, gave her a safety net when she started her work as an activist her junior year in high school. She also hopes others get involved like she did.

Sarah said she wants young women to be “inspired to stand up and do more” from reading the spread in this month’s Glamour magazine.

This 60th anniversary year, Glamour announced it selected Mount Holyoke College senior Ellen Chilemba as the $20,000 grand prize winner for her work helping Malawian women get the tools and training they need to become entrepreneurs through her organization Tiwale. Additionally, L’Oréal Paris will present a College Woman of Worth award and cash prize at the event on April 25 to the woman who exemplifies the strongest charitable spirit, according to the magazine.

This is an expanded version of a story first announced online last week.