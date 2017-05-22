Girls’ Lacrosse Team Holds Off Rebels To Advance To Championship Game

Newtown High School’s girls’ lacrosse team is back in the South-West Conference championship game. The Nighthawks held off visiting New Fairfield 11-9 on a misty, foggy May 22 evening under the lights at Blue & Gold Stadium.

Julia Sughrue scored four goals, Dylan Zahansky netted three, and Alex Futterman and Charli Condon each scored twice and added a pair of assists. Nevan Gattey and Sugrue both added assists.

Freshman goaltender Catie Gregory entered the game in the second half and made four saves, including a pair on free position shots.

The top-seeded Nighthawks built a 9-4 halftime lead only to see the fourth-seeded Rebels pull to within 9-7. The Hawks answered but the Rebels got the next two tallies and had possession with a chance to tie.

Newtown fended off the visitors, got an insurance tally, and chewed up most of the final eight minutes of the game to advance.

The Nighthawks will play No. 2 Weston in the Wednesday, May 24 championship game, at a site to be determined. This is Newtown’s first appearance in the title contest since winning its tenth SWC crown in a row in the 2014 season.