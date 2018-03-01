Girls’ Cagers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Second-Round Playoff Victory

Newtown High School’s girls’ basketball team outscored visiting Hamden by 16 points in the second quarter to pull away en route to a 56-39 triumph in the second round of the Class LL state tournament, on March 1.

With the win, the sixth-seeded Nighthawks earn a trip to No. 3 Trumbull in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 5 (game is scheduled for 7 pm but subject to change). No. 11 Hamden, one of the top teams in the Southern Connecticut Conference, saw its season end.

Cyleigh Wilson scored 15 of her 16 points in the first half, including nine on a trio of 3-pointers in a game-changing second stanza.

The game was even at 16 apiece after one quarter of play. Newtown went on a 20-3 run in the second period to claim a 36-19 halftime lead. It was 49-31 after three quarters.

Rylee Mulligan had 15 points for NHS. Jackie Matthews and Nicki DaPra added seven apiece.