Gerald Williams

Gerald C. “Jerry” Williams, 88, of Sandy Hook died January 9. He was born in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., the son of Francis (Roth) and Andrew Williams.

His children David Williams, and his wife Andrea, of northern Virginia, and Deborah Williams of Rochester, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Chad Toland and Emily Chen, Todd Toland, Alex Williams and wife Amanda, and Lorna Williams; and one great-grandchild survive him.

His wife Peg and sons Edward and Scott predeceased him.

Mr Williams was a Korean War Veteran with the United States Army. He was a longtime resident of Sandy Hook and worked as an electronic technician for several local companies.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 12, with viewing at noon and a service at 1 pm, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, with interment to follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr Williams’ life.

Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1, Hawleyville CT 06440.