George J. Reisert, 80, of Frostproof, Fla., and longtime resident of Danbury, died on his birthday, February 21. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Far Rockaway, N.Y., on February 21, 1937, a son of the late Kathryn and Raymond Reisert.

His wife of 58 years, Kathleen; his five children and their spouses, Virginia and Patrick Gorman of Newtown, Robert and Katherine Reisert of Danbury, Daniel and Mary Reisert of Danbury, Edward Reisert and Barry Nelson of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Donald and Marci Reisert of Danbury; his 11 grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, Kevin and Maggie Gorman and Rebecca, Michael, Ryan, Alison, Danielle, Nicole, Julia, Keira, and Jason Reisert survive him. Mr Reisert is also survived by his brother Raymond and his wife Mary Catherine Reisert of Kitty Hawk, N.C., and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr Reisert grew up on Long Island, N.Y., and graduated from Lawrence High School. A Navy veteran, he proudly served his country as a plank owner on the USS Saratoga CVA 60. Subsequently, Mr Reisert was an air traffic controller with the FAA and the owner-operator of GRS services.

He married the love of his life, Kathy, in 1958. They moved to Danbury where they raised their five wonderful children. They began their RV traveling adventures in 1994, visiting all but four of the United States.

For the last 12 years, they spent winters in Florida and traveled back to Connecticut every summer to celebrate family gatherings with their cherished children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends that became family over the years. Faith and family were Mr Reisert’s foundation in life and his greatest legacy.

A Memorial Mass will be conducted at St Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, on Saturday, May 27, at 11 am.