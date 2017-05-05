Genealogy Club Of Newtown Program: ‘Finding Elusive Females’ In One’s Family Tree

The Genealogy Club of Newtown will meet Wednesday, May 10, at 7 pm, in the meeting room of C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street.

The speaker will be club member and past chair Toni McKeen. She will present a lecture on “Finding Elusive Females.”

It can be very difficult to find female ancestors, especially if their maiden names are not known. Ms McKeen will discuss many possible sources and databases where clues may be located about these elusive females.

Toni McKeen has been doing research on her own Italian family as well as her husband’s Irish family for more than 30 years. She teaches genealogy classes at Founders Hall in Ridgefield, from beginner level to more advanced.

Genealogy Club meetings begin promptly at 7 pm, refreshments and conversation with others interested in family history begins around 6:45. All are welcome to attend.

Call Harlan Jessup at 203-426-3981 for additional information.