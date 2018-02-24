Full ‘STEAM’ Ahead At Head O’ Meadow School

Head O’ Meadow Elementary School hosted a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) Night for third and fourth grade students and their parents on February 8.

The event was overseen by math/science specialist Chrissie Pierce and PTA member Kelly Albrecht. More than 50 students registered to attend the event, which had stations set up in the school’s cafetorium for students and their parents to rotate between.

Each station had different activities. One new activity this year was a coding station, which had students learn the basics of block coding using online activities at code.org. Nearby, at another station, students used their new block coding knowledge to “program their parents,” Ms Pierce explained. Students used command cards to tell their parents how to navigate a Twister mat, set up next to the station.

At another station, students learned about static electricity by combing their hair to see how salt and pepper in a bowl would react to the comb after brushing their hair. Another station had students use wooden sticks and binder clips to create bridges. Once the bridges were constructed, students tested them to see which bridge would hold the most weight.

The event was sponsored by the school’s PTA.