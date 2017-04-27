Friends Of Newtown Seniors Planning ‘Speed Dating’/Volunteer Match Event

In an attempt to find as many volunteers in a short time frame for local organizations as possible, Friends of Newtown Seniors will introduce Newtown’s first Volunteer Speed Match.

The first of its kind event will take place in the Alexandria Room of Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, on Thursday, May 25, from 5:30 until 7:30 pm.

Organizers explain the premise as follows: “Have wine and cheese while you get to interview representatives from different organizations in town. Each volunteer speed date will be three minutes long, and at the end we hope a match is made.”

Participating organizations as of April 24 include C.H. Booth Library, Forest Kinder Care, Friends of Newtown Seniors, The Mary Hawley Society, Newtown Action Alliance, Newtown Chamber of Commerce, Newtown Education Foundation, Newtown Food Truck Festival, Newtown Parent Connection, Newtown Senior Center, Newtown VNA, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance, Riverside on Lake Zoar, and Town Players of Newtown.

Newtown Chamber of Commerce is also helping to organize the event.

There is no charge to attend and participate.

For additional information to make a reservation, contact Eva Zimmerman at 203-895-4403 or evabermudezzimerman@gmail.com, or visit the event’s eventbrite page or its Facebook page.