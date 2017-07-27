Free Sensory Friendly Screening Of ‘Captain Underpants,’ Saturday Morning At ETH

Edmond Town Hall Theatre will host a special sensory friendly movie screening this weekend.

A special screening of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be offered, free of charge, on Saturday, July 29, at 10 am.

The show will be geared to audiences with sensory issues, so the lights will stay on, the sound will be softer, and audience members can walk and talk during the viewing. The town hall’s concession stand will be open for purchases, but audience members will also be allowed to bring their own snacks in for this screening.

The screening is being sponsored by Ingersoll Auto of Danbury. Owned by Todd Ingersoll of Newtown, the auto dealership has offered at least one free movie screening at the historic building at 45 Main Street since January 2013.

In the animated action comedy released in June, two overly imaginative elementary school pranksters, George Beard and Harold Hutchins (voices of Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch), hypnotize their mean-spirited principal, Mr Krupp (Ed Helms), into thinking he is Captain Underpants, a hero in comic books that George and Harold write together. The results are less than heroic in the film based on the children’s novel series by Dav Pilkey.

The film also features the vocal talents of Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal, among others. The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour, 30 minutes.

In addition to Saturday morning’s screening, Captain Underpants is the featured film at Edmond Town Hall from Friday, July 28, through Wednesday, August 2.

Screenings are Friday and Saturday, then Monday through Wednesday at 1, 4, 7 and 9 pm.

Regular tickets are $3 each.