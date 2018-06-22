Less than a week after picking up multiple awards from The 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Black Panther will be screened at Edmond Town Hall Theatre.

Local audiences will not only be able to continue that celebration, but those in the know have up to five opportunities to take in up to five free screenings.

The 18th release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther will be the featured film at 45 Main Street for the week of June 22-28. Its full schedule is for screenings on Friday, June 22, at 7 and 9:30 pm; Saturday, June 23, at 1, 4, 7 and 9:30 pm; Sunday, June 24, at 1 pm; Monday, June 25, at 7 pm; Tuesday, June 26, at 1 and 7 pm; Wednesday, June 27, at 7 and 9:30 pm; and Thursday, June 28, at 7 and 9:15 pm.

Every screening on Saturday and Sunday is being offered free of charge.

All are invited to enjoy the shows courtesy of Ingersoll Auto of Danbury. Owned by Todd Ingersoll of Newtown, the auto dealership and repair location has been offering at least one free movie monthly since January 2013.

Black Panther entered Monday evening’s awards ceremony with more nominations than any other film this year (seven), and finished the evening with four, including Best Movie, Best Performance in a Movie (for lead Chadwick Boseman), Best Hero (also Chadwick Boseman), and Best Villian (for co-star Michael B. Jordan).

Not accounting for inflation, the film is the third biggest Hollywood release of all time. As of this week, it has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, with more than $699 million of that coming from audiences within the United States.

The film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. In Black Panther, according to imdb.com, “T’Challa, the King of Wakanda, rises to the throne in the isolated, technologically advanced African nation, but his claim is challenged by a vengeful outsider who was a childhood victim of T’Challa’s father’s mistake.”

In addition to Boseman and Jordan, the film also features Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whittaker, among others.

Black Panther is rated PG-13 and has a running time of 2 hours, 14 minutes.

Tickets for Edmond Town Hall movies are regularly $3 each. Senior citizens are $2 at Tuesday afternoon matinees.