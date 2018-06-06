Frederick Hemm Jr

Frederick X. Hemm, Jr, 63, of Danbury, died June 3, at his home, following a courageous battle against idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and cancer. He was the husband of Linda C. Hemm, who was his best friend and the love of his life. Born January 15, 1955, in California, he was the son of the late Frederick X. and Mary Ann Hemm.

He was a master automotive technician who worked for many years at Wilton Chevrolet and who concluded his career at Newtown Car Care.

In addition to his wife, Linda, his sons, Jason X. Hemm and wife Corrie of North Augusta, S.C., and Christopher X. Hemm of Griswold; stepchildren, Melissa deMoraes and Christine Jordan of New Milford, Allison Gee of Phoenix, and Ryan Gee and wife Tara of Gaylordsville; sisters, Patricia Lombard and husband Ken, Theresa Conroy and husband John, and Nancy Galligan, all of Florida, and Marcella Seaman and husband Carl of New Fairfield; grandchildren, Magnus X., Aurora, Torin X., and Zaria Hemm; stepgrandchildren, Craig and Travis Jordan and Jacob and Ryder Gee; several nieces and nephews, and many friends survive him.

His parents predeceased him.

Calling hours and a memorial service will be Sunday, June 10, 3 to 6 pm at Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, followed by a reception at Candlewood Valley Country Club, 401 Danbury Road, New Milford.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or the American Lung Association at lung.org.