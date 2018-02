For Sale By Owner

BEAUTIFUL NEWTOWN

UPDATED RANCH



Freshly Painted

Newly Refinished HW Floors

New Siding, Windows & Doors

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath

New Appliances

2 Car Heated Garage,

Fireplace

Large Yard, .75 Acres

Great Commute Location

Walk to Town



Asking $339,000

203-470-7268