FOR RENT BROOKFIELD–

Published: May 10, 2018

The Newtown Bee
    FOR RENT BROOKFIELD– 5 minutes
    from exit 9, I-84. Tired of your rent going up every year? Want an
    immaculate unit that meets your standards? Want to lock your rent in
    from 3-5 years? Your must see this totally remodeled unit. New
    floors, doors, windows, window treatment, kitchen, refrigerator,
    range, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, 1.5 baths, ac. Private
    patio, car port. $1,425/mo. No pets/smokers. Credit, references,
    security. Call Jim owner/broker 203-994-0759