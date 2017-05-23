For Better Health Spring 2017: Dialing For Docs — A Q&A About Telehealth

We’ve all been there. You wake up Saturday morning feeling terrible and think you should see a doctor. But what can you do if the office is closed until Monday?

For the first time in Connecticut, right here in the region, one hospital is offering electronic doctor visits.

The innovative WCMG NOW Telehealth service launched by Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) is a convenient, affordable way to see and speak with your doctor after hours.

Dr Andrew Keller, chief medical officer, Western Connecticut Medical Group, recently sat for a Q&A session with For Better Health on this brand-new system.

FBH: Dr Keller, tell us about yourself and the Western Connecticut Medical Group.



Dr Keller: I am chief medical officer and chief medical information officer at Western Connecticut Medical Group and a board-certified cardiovascular physician. Western Connecticut Medical Group (WCMG) is a large, multi-specialty physician group focused on wellness and preventive medicine. We are part of the Western Connecticut Health Network where we have the ability to coordinate our patients’ primary care and specialty care needs with the advanced diagnostic and treatment services available through our network, which includes Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, and Norwalk Hospital.

FBH: Are you offices based in those hospitals?



Dr Keller: Our practice, WCMG, has primary care offices in many convenient locations throughout Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven, and Putnam Counties with a highly trained team of board-certified physicians in every medical subspecialty, as well as advanced practice practitioners and nurses providing collaborative, coordinated care.

FBH: What is WCMG NOW Telehealth?



Dr Keller: WCMG NOW-Telehealth is a secure way to deliver and get prompt medical care for common health conditions and other general services, such as renewing medications. Instead of coming into the office, our patients can visit with a WCMG provider on their computer or mobile device.

FBH: What equipment do patient need to do a telehealth visit?



Dr Keller: All you need is a computer, iPad or other mobile device. Computers must have a camera and microphone.

FBH: What if a patient is not very tech savvy. Is telehealth right for them?

Dr Keller: Yes, if you ever used Skype or Facetime, doing a virtual doctor’s visit can be just as easy.

FBH: What conditions can a patient get treated for via telehealth?



Dr Keller: WCMG NOW-Telehealth is recommended for issues such as: seasonal allergies, cold symptoms, rash/skin infection, diarrhea, pink eye, insect bites, fever, nausea/Vomiting, insomnia, blood pressure concerns, migraine, diabetes, urinary Infections, constipation, and even medication renewals.

FBH: When can patients do virtual visits with a WCMG primary care provider?

Dr Keller: WCMG-NOW Telehealth is available weeknights 5 to 10 pm, and weekends 10 am to 10 pm.

FBH: Will patients be seeing their own doctor or someone they don’t know?



Dr Keller: Telehealth lets you have a real-time, interactive visit with one of the WCMG providers who can diagnose, treat, and prescribe medication that can be sent directly to the patient’s pharmacy, if needed.

FBH: Will the patient’s insurance cover the visit?



Dr Keller: Yes, fees for Telehealth vary depending on insurance coverage. For all commercial insurances, you will be responsible for your regular office visit co-pay. For Medicare, Medicaid, or Husky insurance, Telehealth is not covered and patients will be responsible for the entire visit charge of $99.

FBH: Where can people go for more information about WCMG-NOW Telehealth?



Dr Keller: For more information about Western Connecticut Medical Group visit the wchn.org website and click on the Medical Group Tab.