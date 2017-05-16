Food Drive Provides A Well Stocked Pantry

To the Editor:

On behalf of Newtown Social Services and the Salvation Army Food Pantry, we would like to thank all the volunteers that donated their time to organizing and manning the annual Postal Workers’ Food Drive this past Saturday. Those volunteers include Lynnae and Kevin Rau, Kathy and Bill Gillis, Sue Stokes, Lindsay Wallace, Jolene Isdale, Mary Beres, Kristen Kennen, Kat Holick, Ian Durno, Jennifer Crane, Corinne Ofgang, J.D. Schulman, and the “brothers” from Masonic Hiram Lodge 18 (Tony Don, Tony Neri, and Doug Kissack). A special thanks to the postal workers who put in an extra effort to collect food while out on their busy delivery routes.

Thank you to My Place Restaurant for their donation of pizzas for our hardworking volunteers, as well as Newtown Big Y for use of their shopping carts — much appreciated. The generosity of the residents of Newtown will help our food pantry stay stocked with a well-balanced assortment of food for our clients.

Once again, our heartfelt thanks to all who participated.

Ann LoBosco, Director

Jackie Watson, Caseworker

Newtown Social Services, 3 Main Street May 16, 2017