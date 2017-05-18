Friends of Newtown Seniors (FONS) will present its next benefit event this weekend, when it hosts a performance of Fred Carmichael’s Exit The Body.

Currently in production by Town Players of Newtown, Exit The Body is a murder-mystery-comedy about a New York author who seeks peace, quiet, and inspiration in a small New England town, but finds stolen jewels and dead bodies instead.

Newtown Bee Theater Reviewer Elizabeth Young said Director Gene Golazevski “does a fine job of bringing [the play] to life,” and that “all performances are very good” in her review of the production, which continues weekends through June 3.

FONS is taking over The Little Theatre, at 18 Orchard Hill Road, to host a 2 pm performance on Saturday, May 20.

Doors will open at 1 pm, however, for refreshments and socializing.

Tickets are $35 each, and must be reserved by calling Barbara Bloom at 203-648-6905. The Town Players box office is not handling tickets for this show. Proceeds will benefit FONS.

Friends of Newtown Seniors is an all-volunteer nonprofit group dedicated to helping the Newtown community address issues that affect the lives and well-being of seniors.