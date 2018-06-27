Florence Dohanos

Florence Marie Dohanos, 83, a lifelong resident of Westport, died June 24, at her home. She was born in Norwalk, June 12, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Sadowski) Klemish.

Her three daughters, Linda Dohanos of Sandy Hook, Karen Clark and her husband, Kevin, of Westport, and Jennifer Dohanos of Fairfield; one brother, William Klemish and his wife, Marilyn, of Parrish, Fla.; and two granddaughters, Eleanora and Tatiana Gillchrist, survive her.

In addition to her parents, one sister, Antoinette Rideg, predeceased her.

Ms Dohanos was a 1953 graduate of Staples High School and worked for the town of Westport, first in the Town Clerk’s Office and then for the Parks and Recreation Department. She was an avid painter and loved the outdoors, especially the beach.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 1, from 3 to 5 pm, in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport. A memorial service will take place immediately following in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Connecticut Audubon Society online at ctaudubon.org or by mail to the Connecticut Audubon Society, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield CT 06824; or to the Friends of Sherwood Island State Park, PO Box 544, Westport CT 06881.

To leave an online condolences for the Dohanos family, visit hardingfuneral.com.