Flags Will Be At Half-Staff For Memorial Day

HARTFORD— Governor Dannel P. Malloy has announced that he is directing US and Connecticut flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 28, from sunrise until noon, in observation of Memorial Day. As is customary for the holiday, flags are lowered throughout the morning and then raised to full-staff at noon. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the US flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

In addition, Governor Malloy announced that the state will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven — informally known as the Q Bridge — in red, white, and blue lights beginning on the evening of Friday, May 25, and continuing each evening through Monday, May 28, to honor those who have given their lives in service. Multicolored beacons capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the clear night sky will beam from sunset until 1 am each night. The bridge carries I-95 over the Quinnipiac River and is maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“The freedoms that we enjoy as Americans each and every day cannot be taken for granted — they are the result of thousands of fearless men and women throughout our nation’s history who put their lives on the line in the defense of our Constitution and the values we hold dear,” Governor Malloy said. “They are heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will forever honor all that they have given to protect and defend our country. Their bravery and integrity speaks volumes about our service members. We especially pay tribute to the family members who have lost loved ones in service — we are forever grateful and we will never forget what they have given for our nation.”

“On this Memorial Day and every day, I am grateful to all of our military veterans who have made extraordinary sacrifices to build and sustain a free and democratic nation,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “Some gave their lives in battle, others returned to us and ensured their stories were part of our collective history. We remember all of them today; they are our heroes.”