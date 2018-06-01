Governor Dannel P. Malloy ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff last night, in honor of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Walter Greene. Hook & Ladder firefighters headed to Main Street shortly after 9 Friday morning, ready to take care of the solemn duty they are tasked with.

TFC Greene died earlier on Thursday, duty following a courageous battle with cancer as the result of his response and service in support of New York City in the aftermath of the terrorist attack of 9/11.

“Our hearts are with the family of Trooper First Class Walter Greene, a man who dedicated his life’s work to protecting the people of Connecticut and our country,” Gov Malloy said. “He is a hero and passionately served our nation in the Marine Corps before joining the Connecticut State Police.

Trooper First Class Greene was a member of the 101st Training Troop, and most recently was assigned to the Traffic Services Unit.

TFC Greene served in the US Marine Corps for four years before joining the Connecticut State Police on June 1, 1990. During the initial part of his career, he was assigned to Troops A and G, and then to the Statewide Cooperative Crime Control Task Force.

He served much of the latter part his career in the Traffic Services Unit. TFC Greene had been a Master Instructor for Motor Services since 2008, as well as a K-9 handler for several years. He was an avid supporter of the Special Olympics and actively participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for many years.

Flags will remain at half-staff until further notice. Service arrangements had not been announced as of Friday morning.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the US flag, all other flags — including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise — should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Men like Trooper First Class Greene personify what it means to give back to the community and to dedicate one’s life work in the name of others,” Gov Malloy said Thursday evening. “His bravery and integrity speaks volumes. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and State Police colleagues. I ask the people of Connecticut to please keep Trooper First Class Greene and his family in your prayers.”

“Trooper First Class Greene dedicated his life to the residents of this state and the nation and has our deepest respect and gratitude for his years of service,” added Lt Governor Nancy Wyman. “He embodied the very concept of public service, leading in his career and his community with integrity and compassion. My heart goes out to his wife and children, his brothers and sisters at the Connecticut State Police, and his family and friends. This is a great loss for the state.”

Hook & Ladder firefighters lower the flag on Newtown's Main Street flagpole in May 2015.

