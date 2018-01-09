Flagpole Photographers To Host Round Table Discussion, ‘Photojournalism’ Photo Competition

Flagpole Photographers Camera Club is inviting the public to its first program of the year, “Bring Your Own Camera Questions Round Table.”

Whether you just received a new camera for Christmas or have been doing photography for years, we all have questions. So bring your camera and join the conversation at 7:30 pm on Thursday, January 11, at Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road.

The club’s next competition meeting will be two weeks later, on Thursday, January 25, also at the senior center. That gathering will begin at 7:15.

The assigned subject for January is “Photojournalism.” Photos should meet Photographic Society of America (PSA) Photojournalism rules: Photojournalism images shall consist of pictures or sequences with informative content and emotional impact, including human interest, documentary, and spot news.

Members compete in a different assignment each month, as well as in three additional categories: Open Digital, Open Color, and Open Monochrome. While the competition is only open to members, the public is invited to listen to critiques and learn about photography.

There is no charge to attend Flagpole Photographers Camera Club competitions.

Flagpole Photographers is a local nonprofit group that enables members to share their images and expertise, to learn and grow in their photography, and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow photographers who come from diverse backgrounds, with photographic skills ranging from beginning novices to professionals.

New members are always welcome to join the club and may enter their work in monthly club competitions, participate in workshops, take field trips, get involved in community programs, and take part in annual exhibits. Dues are $35 per person or $55 for a family. Students may join at no charge.

Additional club information, meeting dates, including calendar of events, member galleries, and workshop information, can be found at flagpolephotographers.com. For more information contact info@flagpolephotographers.com.