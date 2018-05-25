First-Time Champions! Volleyball Team Beats Barlow For SWC Title

Four years ago, several students at Newtown High School went out onto the court for their first organized volleyball experience as part of the new boys’ program. On May 25, those players — who are now seniors — continued to show just how far they’ve come, with their biggest step of all by capturing the South-West Conference championship.

The top-seeded and host Nighthawks defeated No. 2 Joel Barlow of Redding 3-2 (25-20, 25-22, 25-15).

This was Newtown’s third win over the Falcons this season. The first two were five-set battles; this time, the Nighthawks won in dominant fashion to carry unbeaten ways into the upcoming state tournament.

Championship game MVP Eric Moore registered 43 assists, eight service points, 11 digs, two kills, and one block.

Silas Decker registered 11 kills, six service points, one block, and a pair of digs. Ardi Kodzodziku compiled 16 kills, nine service points, an ace, three digs, and two blocks. Morten Sande added six kills and a block.

“It feels phenomenal. I’ve got the best hitters in the state hitting for me so they make me look good,” said Moore, who did his part in setting up his teammates throughout the match.