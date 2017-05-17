First Ozone Alert Day Of 2017 Will Affect Newtown, Region

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is forecasting our air quality will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (USG) for the New Haven coastal area through Northeastern Connecticut on Wednesday May 17, and for most of the State on Thursday May 18 – which would be the first unhealthy air day for the 2017 ozone season.

When air quality is in the USG category, there is an increased likelihood that certain populations will experience respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort. Children and people with asthma or other respiratory disease are most at risk for experiencing symptoms.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Peak ozone levels are predicted to occur between 2-8 pm EDT so be sure to get any activity or exercise in before or after these times to minimize health effects.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) encourages Newtown residents to be “Air Aware” by learning more about air quality and how it affects their health as ozone season kicked off the first week of May.

With warmer weather on the way, DEEP reminds everyone that high levels of ground level ozone and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pose health risks to the public, and especially to sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, adults who are active outdoors, and people with existing respiratory disease and asthma.

Unhealthy concentrations of ground level ozone can cause or exacerbate a variety of respiratory and health problems, including asthma episodes, breathing difficulty, coughing, and throat irritation.

People in sensitive groups who experience adverse effects even at lower ozone concentrations are likely to experience more serious effects at higher concentrations. When ozone levels are high, they should avoid strenuous outdoor activities and consider remaining indoors in an air-conditioned environment.

More Stringent Standards

On October 26, 2015, the EPA revised the eight-hour ozone standard from 75 ppb to a more stringent standard of 70 ppb. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA is required to review and reevaluate the Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) every five years and determine if the current ozone standard protects public health from harmful effects of air pollution.

Last summer Connecticut reported 31 “bad air” days above the new standard. DEEP’s Air Quality Index (AQI) web page provides information to the public and the affected regulated community regarding the implications of the more stringent 2015 ozone standard.

Ground level or “bad” ozone occurs primarily during hot summer days. Strong summer sunshine causes chemical reactions of air pollutants emitted from motor vehicles, power plants, industry, and household activities, forming ozone.

Ozone forms when two types of air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOC) react in the presence of sunlight and very warm temperatures. NOx and VOC emissions from industrial facilities, electric utilities, motor vehicle exhausts, and gasoline vapors both inside and outside of Connecticut are the main sources of ozone.

Ozone levels are highest when winds are from the southwest, transporting pollutants into Connecticut from cities along the Interstate 95 Corridor and power plants from the Midwest and mid-Atlantic areas. During high ozone events, transported ozone is often already at unhealthy levels as the southwest wind blows into Connecticut across its western and southern boundaries.

Emissions from Connecticut sources and motor vehicles then prolong the event, significantly contributing to high ozone levels throughout the state and elsewhere in adjacent New England States.

Ozone Forecasting

DEEP tracks and forecasts daily air quality levels across Connecticut for ozone through September 30 each year and for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) each day of the year. During the 2017 Ozone Forecasting Season DEEP will inform Connecticut’s regulated community and the general public of the predicted ozone levels via the State of Connecticut E-mail list serve, air quality forecasts on DEEP’s AQI web page and on Twitter.

DEEP encourages day care providers, summer camps, and elder care/senior centers to subscribe to the AQI forecast. Subscribing to the AQI is fast and easy and will provide you with important information each day about Connecticut’s air quality throughout the spring and summer. The AQI link provides facts and information regarding ground level ozone, and its health effects.

When air pollution levels are predicted to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” DEEP recommends:

*Conserving electricity by setting air conditioners to 78 degrees;

*”Wait till 8” to use energy-intensive appliances like washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers;

*Driving less by carpooling, van pooling, or using public transit;

*Telecommuting if possible;

*Refueling your vehicle after dusk and never idling a vehicle unnecessarily;

*Refraining from recreational wood burning,

*Remembering that knowledge is power. Ask your school if they participate in the School Flag Program, EPA’s Air Quality awareness tool that uses colored flags based on the AQI to notify teachers, students, administrators and the local community of air quality conditions.

There are several ways to stay connected and access the daily AQI forecast and real-time air quality data. Follow CT DEEP on Twitter, sign up to get air quality alerts through Enviroflash, visit DEEP’s AQI web page or call 800-249-1234, visit EPA’s AirNow web page, and/or download EPA’s AirNow mobile phone app.