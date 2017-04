Fire Reports | April 13-26, 2017

The dispatchers at the Newtown Emergency Communications Center at Town Hall South, 3 Main Street, report the following fire calls and the responders:

Thursday, April 13: 12:05 pm, odor of gas indoors, 114 Haley Lane, Sandy Hook responded; 1:13 pm, alarm, 60 Castle Meadow Road, Botsford and Dodgingtown responded; 1:53 pm, odor of gas indoors, 114 Haley Lane, Sandy Hook responded; 10:01 pm, alarm, 15 Sunset Hill Road, Hook & Ladder responded.

Friday, April 14: 8:54 am, alarm, 274 South Main Street, Botsford and Hook & Ladder responded; 9:24 pm, wires down, near 95 Hanover Road, Hook & Ladder responded; 4:12 pm, investigation, 2 Golden Pond Road, Botsford responded.

Saturday, April 15: 3:39 pm, investigation, I-84, Sandy Hook responded; 10:58 pm, motor vehicle accident, near 24 Butterfield Road, Hawleyville responded.

Sunday, April 16: 12:54 pm, medical assist, Church Hill Road, Hook & Ladder responded; 7:59 pm, wires down, 273 Berkshire Road, Sandy Hook responded; 8:06 pm, wires down, near 5 Shady Rest Boulevard, Sandy Hook responded; 8:07 pm, wires down, near 47 Hanover Road, Hook & Ladder responded.

Monday, April 17: 12:57 am, alarm, 41 West Street, Hook & Ladder responded; I:59 am, medical assist, I-84, Sandy Hook responded; 2:49 am, wires down, near 12 Grays Plain Road, Sandy Hook responded; 9:15 am, medical assist, Elizabeth Circle, Sandy Hook responded; 10:37 pm, motor vehicle accident, near 12 Church Hill Road, Hook & Ladder responded.

Tuesday, April 18: 2:54 pm, investigation, 26 Sugar Street, Hook & Ladder and Dodgingtown responded; 4:07 pm, mutual aid call to Brookfield, Hook & Ladder and Hawleyville responded; 4:18 pm, motor vehicle accident, near 71 South Main Street, Hook & Ladder and Botsford responded; 4:57 pm, alarm, 2 Glenmor Drive, Hawleyville and Dodgingtown responded; 5:26 pm, motor vehicle accident, near 195 Riverside Road, Sandy Hook responded.

Wednesday, April 19: 8:38 am, wires down, near 6 Checkerberry Lane, Sandy Hook responded; 9:38 am, odor of gas indoors, 36 Queen Street, Hook & Ladder and Sandy Hook responded; 8:58 pm, alarm, 3 Wentworth Drive, Dodgingtown responded.

Thursday, April 20: No calls listed.

Friday, April 21: 1:16 pm, wires down, near 1 Taunton Hill Road, Hawleyville responded; 4:54 pm, vehicle fire, I-84, Hawleyville and Hook & Ladder responded.

Saturday, April 22: 10:14, alarm, 118 Huntingtown Road, Botsford responded;10:35 am, alarm, 45 Main Street, Hook & Ladder responded; 2:21 pm, investigation, 175 Julia Court, Sandy Hook responded; 6:22 pm, alarm, 3 Nunnawauk Road, Hook & Ladder responded; 8:25 pm, investigation, near intersection of Poverty Hollow Road and Greenleaf Farm Road, Dodgingtown responded.

Sunday, April 23: 5:26 pm, investigation, 102 Hattertown Road, Dodgingtown responded; 7:47 pm, motor vehicle accident, near 64 Currituck Road, Hook & Ladder responded.

Monday, April 24: 9:32 am, public service, 12 Dickinson Drive, Sandy Hook responded; 3:53 pm, brush fire, near intersection of South Main Street and Swamp Road, Botsford and Hook & Ladder responded.

Tuesday, April 25: 2:50 pm, alarm, 18 Commerce Road, Hook & Ladder and Sandy Hook responded.

Wednesday, April 26: 10:15 pm, alarm, 3 Primrose Street, Hook & Ladder responded.