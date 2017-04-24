Summer Camps & Activities 2017: Find Us Outside Offers First Summer Program

Find Us Outside Preschool is local a forest school launched last spring whose mission is to “instill a love of learning by bringing the classroom into nature and nature into the classroom.”

The philosophy is about promoting education through self-guided play and exploration in the fresh air and natural landscapes. The nontraditional approach immerses students in nature while preparing them for first grade and beyond.

President and Forest School Educator of Find Us Outside Nancy Schutts said they encourage “anything that gets children and families outside, moving, and interested in the forest and a different approach to education.”

Just because the school year comes to a close does not mean that the hands-on learning has to end. As an extension of what the preschool offers, Find Us Outside will be introducing its first summer camp in 2017.

Find Us Outside representative Stephanie Sereday says children in the program will get to learn about herbs and plants, do nature crafts and games, as well as learn basic survival skills.

The outdoor program will be a half day camp from 9 am to noon and will run the last two weeks in July and the last two weeks in August for one week increments. Up to ten children, ages 8 to 12 years old, can enroll.

To register for Find Us Outside’s summer program visit findusoutside.org. To learn more information about the Find Us Outside Preschool call 203-491-0596 or e-mail info@findusoutside.org.