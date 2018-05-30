Filled With Gratitude

To the Editor:

Newtown Social Services would like to extend our appreciation to Newtown Public Works and to everyone that helped make the Fill-A-Public Works Truck Food Drive a success during National Public Works Week.

All items were donated to the Salvation Army Food Pantry located in our office. Your generosity is greatly appreciated by our department and the clients we serve. Together, we are all helping make our community strong!

Ann M. LoBosco

Director of Social Services

3 Main Street, Newtown May 29, 2018