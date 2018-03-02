FHA Talks Demo, New Building Uses

Making quick work of their agenda items, Fairfield Hills Authority (FHA) members on February 26 spoke with a prospective new member and also considered campus changes and additions.

FHA Chair Ross Carley said Robert Bowen, who recently moved into Sandy Hook with his family, is interested “in serving the town and the Fairfield Hills Authority.”

Mr Carley asked Mr Bowen, who moved into town in August, about his interest in joining the authority.

“Its reputation preceded itself, and we moved,” Mr Bowen said of his new hometown. He and his family have lived in Connecticut for about 15 years, he said. After last summer’s move, he then “thought to look for a way to serve the community.”

Having already discovered and enjoy both the Fairfield Hills trails and the outdoors, Mr Bowen said he sees a “great opportunity to lay groundwork for the future” at the campus.

In response to a question from Mr Carley concerning what he sees as acceptable uses for the grounds and buildings within the Fairfield Hills campus, Mr Bowen replied that he really enjoys “the trails and fields and would love to do more with that.”

Mr Carley then mentioned that there are some acres already designated for development, and asked for Mr Bowen’s feelings on that subject.

Mr Bowen mentioned his experiences with outdoor areas “to congregate,” outdoor malls he has seen, and “usable space to drive tax revenue for the town and combine with beautiful outdoor space.”

Phil Clark told Mr Bowen that it was “great that you’re showing interest.”

Welcoming Mr Bowen to listen in on the rest of their meeting, members then turned their attention to a letter of intent they recently received from My Place Restaurant owner Mark

Tambascio, expressing interest in establishing a brewery at Stratford Hall.

Mr Tambascio, Mr Carley said, is “putting financials together and considering approaching the town to continue forward.”

Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development Christal Preszler said the project would be a business negotiation. The business-owner is not proposing a restaurant, she said, but a brew pub, which must pass through the Planning and Zoning Commission, she said. Food would be allowed, she said, but probably not a kitchen.

The business is of the type that would go in an industrial, rather than residential zoning, Ms Preszler.

Whether or not to serve food, etc, “that all comes through negotiations,” Mr Carley said.

The letter, according to FHA minutes, was received in October. During that meeting, Mr

Tambascio and David Kingsley presented the letter to the authority. The letter was accepted, and the men were informed at that time that “the town is also in conversations with other interested parties,” again according to FHA’s minutes

Mr Kingsley reportedly explained to FHA in October that although the brewery would not be a food establishment, its owners would like the opportunity to have food trucks at the location.

Breweries and distilleries were recently approved for zoning. Mr Kingsley told everyone in October that the location was selected for the building itself, so that he and Mr

Tambascio could differentiate themselves from other breweries that are located in industrial areas. They informed authority members that the business plan will be presented upon completion.

Demolition Discoveries

Monday’s conversation shifted to items saved from past demolition, including cupolas, granite, fireplaces, and light fixtures. Ms Preszler confirmed that the town keeps an inventory “of the different things we’ve saved.”

Regarding Woodbury Hall demolition that recently took place, Mr Carley said there was a surprise for crews working on that building.

When removing a piece of the foundation, he said, demo crews had come across an electrical utilities vault with tunnels and asbestos and a steam exchanger, Mr Carley said.

Public Works Director Fred Hurley is also aware of this and “working on it,” Mr Carley said.

The authority is “squeezing” the few dollars left from the past Capitol Improvement Plan “to address this in some manner,” he said.

Mr Carley also on Monday noted the current community center construction, which will include plumbing in place for exterior bathrooms. The walls will be plumbed and piped in preparation for exterior bathroom installation, accessible for guests walking the trails, using the fields, etc.

Mr Carley and Mr Clark both agreed that the authority might have budget funds, which they have not had for some years, to contribute to future bathrooms.

Mr Carley again mentioned that he “dreamed” of a picnic grove near the Victory Garden with tables and barbecues.

“Maybe it could be a nice family place to go,” he said.

Also receiving brief mention was a “Take-a-Book” idea, where visitors can read a book, take it home, and replace it. Mr Carley described a book station that volunteers can maintain.

The idea is “a great Scout project,” he said.