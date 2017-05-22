Felix Esposito

Felix Dominic Esposito, 72, died May 17 at his residence in South Carolina. He was born in Danbury, a son of the late Louise Esposito and Salvatore Esposito.

His sister, Joan Guertin, and her husband Gil, of Sandy Hook; his devoted wife of 48 years, Cheryle M. Esposito; his two loving daughters, Rachel Murphy of Torrington and Tracey Paquin and her husband Dennis of Loris, S.C.; and his five grandchildren, Jordan, Logan, Dylan, Amber, and Dalton, survive him. In addition to his parents; his son-in-law, Eric A. Murphy, predeceased him.

Mr Esposito was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an equipment operator and truck driver for many years.

He was formerly of Morris, Conn., and moved to Loris, S.C., following his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Esposito lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being a practical joker. He prided himself on being available for others and his ability to never meet a stranger. Mr Esposito would want it to be known that, “I did it my way!”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at noon on Friday, May 26, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Father D. Anthony Droze officiating. Military honors will follow.

Memorial donation may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

To sign an online guestbook, visit goldfinchfuneralhome.com.