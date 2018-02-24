February 28 At Municipal Center: SCAN Program To Lead In To Exhibition Opening Reception

The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) will have Newtown artist Dick McEvoy painting a pastel landscape at its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, at 1:30 pm.

While SCAN programs are usually presented at Newtown Meeting House, this demonstration will take place at Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street. The public is invited, free of charge.

Dick McEvoy is an oil and pastel painter who traces his routes back to the influences of two of his favorite art movements: Abstract Expressionism and Impressionism.

“The artists that have most influenced my emerging painting style are Joan Mitchell, and Jackson Pollock among the Abstract Expressionists; and Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, and Paul Cezanne among the Impressionists,” Mr McEvoy has said.

To totally immerse himself in the influence of the Impressionists, the Newtown artist has taken numerous trips to France. He then painted en plein air in many of their favorite locales, including Paris, Giverny, Étretat in Normandy, and at several locations in Provence, including Arles, Les Baux, St Rémy, and Aix-en-Provence.

For his SCAN presentation, Mr McEvoy will be working in pastels, and will create an Impressionist painting with the help of sketches and pictures from a trip to Giverny.

Mr McEvoy’s paintings are in more than 300 private and corporate collections. He has had his work exhibited in France (Normandy, Giverny and Provence), Florence Italy, Taipai Taiwan, and in numerous locations across the northeastern United States.

Reservations for SCAN programs are not needed, but additional information is available by calling 203-426-6654 or visiting SCANart.org.