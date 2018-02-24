Newtown news and tidbits, told from the point of view of a cat named Mountain. ...Read Full Article
Recent Stories
- February 28 At Municipal Center: SCAN Program To Lead In To Exhibition Opening Reception
- Avance Hosting ‘The Art Of Nature’
- March 1 At Edmond Town Hall: Romantic Academy Award Winner Next For Someday Cinema Series
- NHS Band & Guard 21st Annual Winter Extravaganza This Saturday
- Call For Readers: Third Annual Risk A Verse
- Free Relay For Life Kickoff Party Sunday
- ‘The History Of Ferris Farm,’ February 27 With Garden Club
The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) will have Newtown artist Dick McEvoy painting a pastel landscape at its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, at 1:30 pm.
While SCAN programs are usually presented at Newtown Meeting House, this demonstration will take place at Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street. The public is invited, free of charge.
Dick McEvoy is an oil and pastel painter who traces his routes back to the influences of two of his favorite art movements: Abstract Expressionism and Impressionism.
“The artists that have most influenced my emerging painting style are Joan Mitchell, and Jackson Pollock among the Abstract Expressionists; and Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, and Paul Cezanne among the Impressionists,” Mr McEvoy has said.
To totally immerse himself in the influence of the Impressionists, the Newtown artist has taken numerous trips to France. He then painted en plein air in many of their favorite locales, including Paris, Giverny, Étretat in Normandy, and at several locations in Provence, including Arles, Les Baux, St Rémy, and Aix-en-Provence.
For his SCAN presentation, Mr McEvoy will be working in pastels, and will create an Impressionist painting with the help of sketches and pictures from a trip to Giverny.
Mr McEvoy’s paintings are in more than 300 private and corporate collections. He has had his work exhibited in France (Normandy, Giverny and Provence), Florence Italy, Taipai Taiwan, and in numerous locations across the northeastern United States.
Reservations for SCAN programs are not needed, but additional information is available by calling 203-426-6654 or visiting SCANart.org.
‘Color In Winter’ Reception
A celebratory reception for “Color in Winter,” an annual show and sale of works by members of SCAN, will follow Mr McEvoy’s program on February 28. The public is also invited to this special event, free of charge.
“Color In Winter” was put into place during receiving hours on February 1, and formally opened the morning of Friday, February 2. More than 100 works are on view in the main corridor of Newtown Municipal Center, representing 41 artists, according to show chair Suzanne Molineaux. It will remain on view until March 29.
A longstanding tradition for the artists’ collective, “Color in Winter” debuted more than 35 years ago. It was inaugurated at “Color in January,” and offered the public nine days to visit the exhibition. “Color in January” was a winter offering at the former Lexington Gardens.
While the name and location have changed, the winter exhibition still offers original paintings, drawings, collages, and mixed media pieces in traditional mediums.
In addition to the exhibition of full-scale works, SCAN members are again presenting a rotating presentation of small works. Presented in their own area, the small works are sent home with their new owners as they are purchased, rather than remaining on view for the full duration of “Color in Winter.”
All proceeds from the sale of the small works are donated to SCAN’s Scholarship Fund.
“Color in Winter” can be viewed weekdays between 8 am and 4:30 pm.
More than 100 varied pieces of art are featured in this year’s “Color in Winter Show & Sale.” The public is invited to the reception for the longstanding exhibition.