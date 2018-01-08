Faxon Reelected To Head Police Commission; New Member Also Welcomed

In voting at a January 2 session, Police Commission members unanimously reelected Democrat Joel Faxon to serve as the panel’s chairman for another one-year term.

Commission members also unanimously reelected Republican Brian Budd to serve as vice chairman for another one-year term.

Members present at the session included Republican Scott Cicciari, who was elected to the panel in November, and Democrat Joan Plouffe, who was recently appointed to the agency to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Democrat Dan Rosenthal. Mr Rosenthal resigned from the Police Commission after he was elected first selectman in November. Democratic commission member Andrew Sachs did not attend the January 2 meeting.

Mr Faxon is starting his third term as Police Commission chairman. Mr Faxon, an attorney who heads Faxon Law Group in New Haven, has served on the commission for the past six years.

In remarks following his being named chairman, Mr Faxon thanked the members for their support of his leadership role. He said he enjoys serving as chairman, adding that he seeks to do the best job possible. “It’s rewarding,” he said of the chairmanship.

Mr Faxon observed that Mr Budd, a longtime commission member, “has a wealth of experience” for his role as vice chairman.

The Police Commission, which is a policy-making agency, appoints the police chief. It also appoints, promotes, suspends, and terminates police officers, as required. The commission also serves as the local traffic authority.

New Member

Police Commission members welcomed Ms Plouffe to the agency.

Ms Plouffe was appointed to fill Mr Rosenthal’s vacancy at a December 21 Police Commission session. A 20-year Newtown resident, Ms Plouffe formerly worked as an attorney before raising her family.

In a December 21 letter introducing herself to the commission, Ms Plouffe wrote, in part, “It is my belief that law enforcement is a critical and integral part of a successful community.”

Ms Plouffe added, “I am a strong advocate for and committed to supporting our police department, a new police station, and appropriate budgets for our police department. My extensive background in advocacy will be helpful in achieving those goals.”