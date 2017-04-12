To the Editor:

With prom and graduation season around the corner, it’s time to talk with our teenagers about making smart choices, including how to deal with peer pressure to drink underage. We can have a big impact on our children’s decisions about drinking — in fact, studies show parents are still the number one influence on their teenagers’ decisions about alcohol. It all starts with conversations and building relationships of trust. To help start — or continue — these important conversations, Dichello Distributors, Inc would like to remind parents about the Family Talk About Drinking program, a free parent guide designed to encourage open and honest communication between parents and their children. Programs like this one, paired with education and effective law enforcement, are essential to preventing underage drinking. Following are Family Talk About Drinking online resources you can find on your channel of choice: familytalkaboutdrinking.com, facebook.com/abfamilytalk, twitter.com/abfamilytalk.

Remember, it’s our collective responsibility to help prevent underage drinking and parents have one of the most important roles of all.

Tony Lota

Alcohol Awareness Coordinator, Dichello Distributors, Inc

65 Marsh Hill Road, Orange April 12, 2017