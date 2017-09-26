Experience Is A Plus On Board Of Finance

To the Editor:

I am Mark Boland, a 20-year resident of Newtown and an incumbent candidate for the Board of Finance.

My wife, Carol, and I have enjoyed raising our three sons, Mark, Matt, and Sam in this beautiful town. As young adults, our sons have expressed their appreciation for growing up in our wonderful community, which afforded them so many opportunities to learn and explore their potential.

During my current term on the Board of Finance, I witnessed town officials and fellow citizens advocate for excellent schools, good roads, and recreational activities for both the young and old. We must, however, achieve these objectives in a cost effective fashion. None of us benefit if our town is unaffordable and that is the crux of all decisions made by the Board of Finance. Our town entrusts the board to balance the needs of all community members in a fiscally responsible fashion.

In the upcoming term, achieving those goals will be more challenging. The state is reducing funding to towns such as Newtown, large employers are relocating from Connecticut, and expenses continue their upward climb. These negative trends exert additional pressure on our AAA bond rating (S&P), which was achieved through fiscal conservatism and significantly reduces our borrowing costs. We must explore regionalizing services to reduce costs, energize local business growth through the creation of incubators, and scrutinize the costs and priorities detailed in the town and school budgets. Given the challenges we face, maintaining experience on the Board of Finance is crucial.

I have learned a great deal during my tenure on the board. Municipal financial statements are complex. The Board of Finance reviews the expenditures and financial statements of the town and schools, the general fund balance, trust funds (pensions and employee benefit funds), and the capital nonrecurring account. I participated in union contract negotiations, worked on the debt policy for the town, and reviewed tax abatements for both seniors and economic development. I am uniquely qualified for the Board of Finance, having tenure on the Board of Finance as well as extensive senior corporate experience. As a company president for more than 20 years, I have spent decades managing expenses, building and leading teams, and balancing expedient answers against long-term investments. Despite following the tenet that there is no right way to do the wrong thing, every decision I make leaves some party unhappy. The Board of Finance must operate in a similar fashion; making decisions that are correct for the good of all citizens instead of for a specific interest group.

I look forward to the opportunity to serve you. I respectfully request your vote and continued support as we strive to preserve the charm of Newtown for all of our neighbors. If you have questions or concerns, you may reach me at markbolandbof@gmail.com or facebook.com/markboland15.

Mark Boland

66 Taunton Hill, Newtown September 26, 2017