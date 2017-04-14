Newtown High School Girls’ And Boys’ Tennis Teams Record Victories

Newtown High School’s girls’ and boys’ tennis teams are off to winning starts to the campaign. The girls blanked host New Milford 7-0 on April 5, defeated host Immaculate of Danbury 4-3 on April 10, and won another home match with a 6-1 triumph over Notre Dame-Fairfield the next day. The Newtown boys went on the road and beat Pomperaug of Southbury 6-1 on April 7, then toppled visiting New Milford 7-0 on April 10, and defeated Immaculate in a rain-shortened match (4-0) the next day.

Against New Milford, the girls got all of their wins in two sets. Marie Ann Tomaj, Amanda Berry, Amanda Conrod, and Megan Cooney all won in singles play. The doubles teams of Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gambetta, Sophie Wolfman and Julia Anderson, and Hayley Lambert and Julia Klein were all victorious.

In the Immaculate match, Berry won a two-setter at first singles, and Conrod and Cooney also earned two-set triumphs. Immaculate won at fourth singles. Anderson and Klein combined to win in two sets at first doubles. Newtown defaulted two doubles matches because of being short players.

Against Notre Dame, Berry, Conrod, Cooney, and Klein all won in singles play. Anderson and Wolfman won at first doubles, and Rachel Goldman and Lauren Davis won at second doubles. All of Newtown’s triumphs were in straight sets. Newtown defaulted at third doubles.

The boys got things started against Pomperaug with top singles player Joey Conrod winning in two sets. Third and fourth singles players Constantine Vogiatzis and Jackson Dooley also won two-setters. In doubles play, Grant Larson and Jordan Klein, and Matt Frazzetta and Ben Futterman won in two sets, and Rohan Mansukhani and Nihar Soman prevailed in three sets.

Against New Milford, the Nighthawks won each matchup in two sets. Conrod, Francesco Pelliccia, Vogiatzis, and Dooley won in singles play. Newtown’s same doubles contingents as in the Pomperaug match won in the New Milford competition.

The NHS boys got two-set singles victories from Conrod, Pelliccia, Vogiatzis, and Dooley. The doubles matches were not completed. Newtown’s doubles tandems of Larson and Klein, Frazzetta and Futterman, and Luke Sposato and Steven Dooley all had leads when rain halted play.